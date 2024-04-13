Deepika Padukone shares sun-kissed pic clicked by Ranveer Singh; fans ask ‘sunscreen nahi lagayi?’

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone seems to be on a relaxing vacation with Ranveer Singh if her latest picture is anything to go by. She took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture that got fans talking. (Also Read: Londoners rate Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone's looks in new video: Here's who topped the list) Deepika Padukone is on a babymoon with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika shares beachy pic

Deepika shared a picture accompanied by sun and beach wave emojis, revealing that Ranveer had clicked the picture. In the pic, she can be seen dressed in a top that shows off her tan lines. Clicked from behind, the actor has her hair up in a bun and can be seen carrying a white tote. She can also be seen smiling subtly in the picture which is set to the song Sun is Shining by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Fans left comments under the post, asking her if she forgot to use sunscreen to giving her tips to get rid of the tan lines. One fan wrote, “82e ki sunscreen nahi lagayi? (Did you not use 82e’s sunscreen?),” asking her to use the sunscreen from her beauty brand. Another gave a tip to get rid of the tan, writing, “Besan + dahi + aloe vera gel + masoor dal laga lo (Apply a mixture of chickpea flour, curd, aloe vera gel and red lentils)” One fan commented, “Mama Padukone enjoying her pregnancy.”

Deepika’s pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer will soon be welcoming their first child in September. They made the announcement after Deepika presented an award at the BAFTAs. Back then, there was speculation that she was hiding her baby bump with a saree, leading the duo to officially announce on Instagram that they’re about to be parents soon. The couple shared a sweet picture in pink and blue baby clothes and other paraphernalia, simply writing September, revealing the due date.

Upcoming work

Deepika was recently seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial drama Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Apart from that, she and Ranveer will star together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Ranveer will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

