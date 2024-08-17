The GOAT trailer: Vijay plays both father and son in this time-travel saga. Watch

The GOAT trailer: Venkat Prabhu dropped the trailer of The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) on Saturday. Starring Vijay in dual roles, the video shows how action-packed the film will be. It also hints that the actor plays father and son in the movie. (Also Read: Spark from The Greatest of All Time: Vijay's de-aged look panned by internet. Watch) Vijay saves Vijay's life in the trailer of The Greatest of All Time.

The GOAT trailer

The 2-minute-51-second video introduces Vijay as a hostage negotiator, field agent and spy who has carried out 68 successful operations in his career. He’s also called ‘The GOAT of SATS,” by Prashanth’s character. His name is Gandhi and his pregnant wife, Sneha, suspects he’s having an affair while he just seems to be frolicking around drunk.

When he takes his family to Bangkok things seem to go haywire. We’re soon shown a younger Vijay telling an older Vijay, “No father, you’re in danger.” Interestingly, we’re also shown an even younger version of Vijay. Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) the director wrote, “Presenting my hero THE @actorvijay na the way you have been longing to see for ages! Here is #TheGoatTrailer like never before.”

Fans react

Since the trailer dropped fans decoded everything from Vijay potentially playing a triple role to a MS Dhoni reference. One fan shared picture of the youngest version of Vijay on X, writing, “No one. I bet no one expected this. Solid surprise from @vp_offl. A WOW moment in the trailer! #TheGreatestOfAllTime.”

Another noticed that the “Hindi trailer had something extra” which ended with Vijay humming the James Bond tune, a scene missing from the Tamil and Telugu trailers of the film.

One even spotted an MS Dhoni reference in one of the t-shirts Vijay’s character wears, writing, “Thalapathy Vijay wearing 'Definitely NOT' jersey in G.O.A.T. - #Thalapathy @actorvijay #Thala @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #TheGreatestOfAllTime #TheGoatTrailer.”

Some loved when Venkat debuted a new title card for Vijay in the trailer, with one fan writing, “We are In for A New Title Card.”

The GOAT also stars Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. The film will be released in September this year.