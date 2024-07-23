Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy wants to direct Vijay someday: ‘I have written a story for him’

Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy opened up on his dream of directing Tamil star Vijay someday. Talking about it on cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel, he mentioned that he even has a script ready for Vijay, should he choose to return to cinema. (Also Read: Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan ‘flattered’ by Vijay's appreciation for the film: ‘I am thankful for your love’) Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy has always been fond of Tamil actor Vijay.

‘Filmmaking is a big dream’

While talking to Ravichandran, Varun shared that since he was 25, he had multiple dreams and filmmaking is the one dream that has stuck through the years. He said, “When I was 25, I had 4-5 dreams. A 25-year-old normally knows what he wants to do. Now, I have 2-3 goals of what I want to do. So, definitely, filmmaking is a big part and that keeps my creative side going on.”

Explaining further why he would like to make films some day, he added, “I like to make stories, I like to cook up stories. I like to use 2-3 different characters and create 2-3 different situations. Based on that, I have written 3 stories. I have written full-bound scripts.”

Given that Varun is a Vijay fan Ravichandran wondered if he has a script for Vijay. He also pointed out that Vijay might soon quit films given his political ambitions. Varun replied, “I have written a story for him (Vijay) as well. If he asks for it, I will give him a chance to make a comeback.”

Vijay’s political journey

Vijay will soon star in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time. GOAT will also see Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva and others in key roles. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment.

He has not announced any other projects but fans hope he will sign one more project before bidding adieu to cinema. Earlier this year, Vijay launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.