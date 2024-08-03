Spark from The Greatest of All Time: Vijay's de-aged look panned by internet. Watch

A new song called Spark has been released from Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT). However, everything from Vijay’s de-aged look to Yuvan Shankar Raja’s composition received a mixed response online. (Also Read: Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy wants to direct Vijay someday: ‘I have written a story for him’) Meenakshi Chaudhary and a de-aged Vijay in Spark.

Vijay’s de-aged look

People on X (formerly Twitter) used everything from Fahadh Faasil memes to sarcasm to express their disapproval of Vijay’s de-aged look. A few also thought it was utterly unnecessary. One fan wrote, “My reaction to #ThalapathyViiay look. Salt and pepper look. De aging look,” sharing the famous Fahadh meme from Avesham.

Another felt the need to compare Vijay’s new look to Dolly Chaiwala’s sarcastically writing, “Anna taking heavy inspiration from Dolly Chaiwala. Hatsoff to his humbleness.” One even claimed that de-aged Vijay looked like Sangeeth Prathap from Premalu.

Most just thought that it looked ‘awkward’ with one fan writing, “de-aging looks good in stills.. looks awkward in few parts of video!! spread positivity all you want but i have huge doubts on vp team now.” Another wrote, “Looks awkward. De-aging look in #TheGreatestOfAllTime‌. They could have just left a routine #Vijay.”

Some fans came to his defence, with one fan sharing an old picture of his and writing, “If u don't know what is de aging, what is young clone keep oppari! They actually brought this vijay tbh.” Another also claimed his de-ageing looked ‘the best’.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s song criticised

Some fans, however, were just worried that given this might be Vijay’s final film before he enters politics, they will have only subpar songs to remember the moment. “It looks like this is Anna's last film, and the songs seem like garbage. I'm not sure how we're going to celebrate,” wrote one fan. Another opined, “#TheGreatestOfAllTime‌ Album is the WORST Album in Thalapathy Career . #Spark #Goat3rdSingle.”

Some were hopeful about the film becoming a hit none-the-less, “Yuvan is literally out of form. Only name "Spark" is good but song doesn't have fast beats. How in the world AGS & VP accepted this song only god knows. Only Anna Stardom will save this film.”

About The GOAT

The GOAT stars Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on September 5. While the makers haven’t revealed much, the story seems hinged on time travel with Vijay sporting an older and younger look in the film.