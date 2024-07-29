Malayalam actors Arjun Ashokan and Sangeeth Prathap ‘safe now’ after accident on Bromance set

Actors Arjun Ashokan of Bramayugam-fame and Sangeeth Prathap of Premalu-fame met with an accident on Saturday while filming a chase scene for their upcoming film, Bromance. Confirming the news, Sangeeth shared a note on Instagram, clarifying a few rumours. (Also Read: Amala Paul responds to criticism against ‘inappropriate’ outfit from Level Cross promotions: ‘The problem lies with…’) Sangeeth Prathap and Arjun Ashokan were shooting for their film Bromance when they met with an accident.

Arjun, Sangeeth's accident

According to Manorama News, at 1:45 AM on Saturday in Kochi, Arjun and Sangeeth were involved in an accident when their car collided with two bikes and topped over on MG Road. Sangeeth suffered a neck fracture, while a bike rider who was delivering food sustained a foot injury.

An experienced stunt driver was behind the wheels, while Arjun sat in the front and Sangeeth sat in the back. Everyone involved was rushed to the hospital, and the police have registered a case for rash driving.

Sangeeth’s statement

Sangeeth shared a long note on Instagram confirming the news and writing, “We met with an accident yesterday and thankfully we are all safe. I was under observation for the last 24 hours and will leave hospital tomorrow. Thanks to the almighty, I have a minor injury but I feel better now.”

He thanked fans for all the ‘love and concern’ stating that he is ‘safe now’ and needs a ‘few days of rest’. He also clarified that he has not filed any complaints against the driver, contrary to rumours, writing, “I want to clear all rumours including the case I’ve registered against the driver, there hasn’t been any such case from my side.”

A screengrab of Arjun Ashokan's Instagram stories.

Sangeeth ended the note stating that he couldn’t wait to get back to his ‘favourite place’. “Bromance production will continue within days and we will hit big screens soon,” he concluded. Arjun also shared the note on his Instagram stories.

About Arjun and Sangeeth

Sangeeth debuted with the hit 2022 film Hridayam but rose to fame as Amal Davis in the 2024 film Premalu. Arjun debuted with the 2012 film Orkut Oru Ormakoot and recently starred in hit films like the 2023 film Romancham and the 2024 film Bramayugam. Directed by Arun D Jose, Bromance went on the floors last week.