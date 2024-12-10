Ajith Kumar breaks silence on Kadavule Ajithey slogans: ‘I prefer being addressed by my name'

Ajith Kumar has addressed the viral 'Kadavule Ajithey' chants made by fans in public spaces. The actor has released a strong statement via his publicist Suresh Chandra, on Tuesday evening. The statement, released in both English and Tamil, stated that the actor feels ‘uncomfortable’ being referred to in these slogans and chants, and would like to be called by his name only. (Also read: Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 for hogging theatres, leaving no room for All We Imagine As Light) Ajith Kumar has addressed the issue of viral slogans including his name.

Ajith Kumar's statement

On Tuesday, Ajith's publicist Suresh Chandra took to X and shared the official statement, with the caption: "From The Desk of AK". The statement read, “Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me and in particular slogan, K....', 'Ajithey' has been publicly recited on various events and public gatherings. I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials.”

‘My sincere request to everyone is…’

The statement further added, "I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan shouting practise in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again. My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families & be law abiding citizens. Live and let live."

For the unversed, the slogan started trending after an interview which had the same chant went viral. Within the next few days, the slogan was picked up by many in Tamil Nadu, who use it in public spaces. Kadavule is a Tamil word which means God.

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 release Thunivu. The actor will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, in which Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra are his co-stars. He will also star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Trisha, Prasanna and Sunil.