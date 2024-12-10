Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ajith Kumar breaks silence on Kadavule Ajithey slogans: ‘I prefer being addressed by my name'

BySantanu Das
Dec 10, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Ajith Kumar has issued an official statement where he requested fans to refrain from using such slogans at public places.

Ajith Kumar has addressed the viral 'Kadavule Ajithey' chants made by fans in public spaces. The actor has released a strong statement via his publicist Suresh Chandra, on Tuesday evening. The statement, released in both English and Tamil, stated that the actor feels ‘uncomfortable’ being referred to in these slogans and chants, and would like to be called by his name only. (Also read: Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 for hogging theatres, leaving no room for All We Imagine As Light)

Ajith Kumar has addressed the issue of viral slogans including his name.
Ajith Kumar has addressed the issue of viral slogans including his name.

Ajith Kumar's statement

On Tuesday, Ajith's publicist Suresh Chandra took to X and shared the official statement, with the caption: "From The Desk of AK". The statement read, “Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me and in particular slogan, K....', 'Ajithey' has been publicly recited on various events and public gatherings. I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials.”

‘My sincere request to everyone is…’

The statement further added, "I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan shouting practise in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again. My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families & be law abiding citizens. Live and let live."

For the unversed, the slogan started trending after an interview which had the same chant went viral. Within the next few days, the slogan was picked up by many in Tamil Nadu, who use it in public spaces. Kadavule is a Tamil word which means God.

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 release Thunivu. The actor will soon be seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, in which Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Regina Cassandra are his co-stars. He will also star in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly with Trisha, Prasanna and Sunil.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On