Inside Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: 5 revelations from episodes 3 and 4 of The End of an Era

Taylor Swift’s The End Of An Era docuseries continues to spark massive conversation among fans, and Episodes 3 and 4 are no exception. Packed with behind-the-scenes details, emotional honesty, and surprising revelations, these episodes show the intense work and personal struggles behind the Eras Tour. Taylor Swift gets candid in The End of an Era Episodes 3 and 4 about love, loss and touring.(Instagram/Taylor Swift)

The truth behind the Reputation bodysuit

One long-standing fan mystery was finally solved: why Taylor wore the same red Reputation bodysuit for 131 shows. The reason was practical but unexpected. The original fabric no longer existed anywhere in the world, making it impossible to create a second version. When the gold bodysuit was eventually made, Taylor said it took time to get it to “look and fit just right," as per BuzzFeed.

How Andrea Swift pushed Taylor to try something new

Taylor revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, played a key role in her relationship with Travis Kelce. After hearing about his friendship bracelet story, Andrea encouraged Taylor to meet him. “You gotta start doing something different,” she told her daughter, a moment fans found both simple and powerful.

Football, fast outfit changes, and physical training

Taylor shared that Travis once explained football to her as “high-speed, violent chess,” which led to her becoming unexpectedly obsessed with the game. The episodes also showed the extreme physical demands of the tour. Every outfit change took one minute and 15 seconds or less, with some lasting just 39 seconds. Taylor trained for six months by running daily while singing. “I run about eight miles during every show,” she said, as per BuzzFeed.

Performing through pain and personal struggles

Fans finally learned the truth about “HandGate” when Taylor appeared injured during a show. She explained she tripped during a quick change, badly hurting her hand, but it did not stop her from performing. Emotionally, she admitted the tour helped her survive a tough time. “I went through two breakups on the first half of this tour,” she said, adding, “The tour has never been the hard thing in my life.”

Music as healing and creative freedom

The docuseries shows Taylor recording The Tortured Poets Department, which she described as a “purge” of everything painful from the past two years. She also spoke about not overthinking gender on tour, saying, “We just don’t really think too hard about it,” while embracing inclusive performances.

In a recent announcement shared on X (Formerly twitter), Taylor Swift revealed that episodes 5 and 6 of “The End Of An Era” will premiere three days before the originally planned date. The final episode will now premiere on December 23 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, instead of December 26 at 12 a.m. PT.