Taylor Swift opens up about 2 breakups while on Eras Tour, ‘Men will let you down, but…’

Taylor Swift has offered some candid reflections on her personal life, revealing in the new Disney+ docuseries ‘The End of an Era’ that she went through two highly publicized breakups while on the record-shattering Eras Tour. Swift described how the tour became her anchor amidst emotional upheaval in the fourth episode of her six-part docuseries. FILE - Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Relationship endings and new beginnings

In the series, Swift recounts how she began the tour still in a long-term relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair, who had been together for over six years, split in early 2023 shortly after the tour commenced.

Swift's open explanation of the split was one of her few public admissions of their relationship's demise, which had been kept out of the public eye for a long time.

Swift then briefly dated Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, just a few months later, but their relationship ended abruptly during the first part of the Eras Tour.

She then went on to affirm, “Men will let you down, but the Eras Tour never will.”

The Tortured Poets Department which many see as a cathartic artistic response to her emotional struggles. Swift described the album as a “purge of everything bad that I felt,” a raw outpouring directly tied to the pain of her experiences.

Finding the love of her life on Tour

Swift owes her ability to remain grounded despite her personal struggles to the Eras Tour. She said that even though her personal life felt unstable, there were times during the trip when "the tour was really the only thing keeping me going in my life." She claimed that the trip "allowed me to find purpose outside of the s*** that was going on in my life."

It is in the Eras Tour that she found her now fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Andrea Swift, Taylor's mother, encouraged her to respond to Kelce's playful gestures of wanting to give Swift a friendship bracelet and soon enough the pair were head over heels in love.

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023 and announced their engagement in August 2025.