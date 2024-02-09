6 Pennsylvania family members feared dead after house fire and gunfight; son identified as gunman

In a tragic turn of events, six members of a family are feared dead following a devastating house fire and subsequent gunfight in Pennsylvania. Three of the family members are believed to be children. Investigators think the fire was started on purpose during a shooting that left two police officers injured as well. The person responsible for the shooting is believed to have died in the incident. Police were called to Lewis Avenue after an argument, and the house went up in flames after gunshots were heard. Six family members feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire and gunfight(Via X (twitter), AP)

Gunman identified in Pennsylvania house fire

A grandmother in the Philadelphia region has reportedly identified her son as the shooter who opened fire on their East Lansdowne home on Wednesday, according to CNN. Chin Le identified the gunman as Canh Le, 43.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also read: Indian military crew in Maldives to be replaced by competent technical personnel: MEA

6 members of Pennsylvania family feared dead

As per Chin Le who spoke to CNN, she overheard her son arguing with her 13-year-old niece and threatening to get a gun. At that moment, Le and her husband left the house, and her husband dialed 911, she informed WPVI. According to Le, her other son Xuong Le and his wife Britni Le, along with their three children, Xavier, 10, NaKayla, 13, and Talya, 17, have been reported to have passed away.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer on Thursday said, “three adults and three children – were feared dead.”

Also read: TikToker exposes Zayn Malik, posts intimate photos, claiming alleged Tinder dating: 'He asked for a…'

According to a neighbor who was present at the crime scene, “I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store and then I smelled the smoke about 10 minutes later. And I just seen cops come everywhere, running in their vests and everything I heard yelling 'active shooter, get in the house, barricade, don't come out.”

The report also indicates that two police officers who responded to the emergency call suffered gunshot wounds. Officer David Schiazza from the Lansdowne Police Department was shot in the leg, while Officer John Meehan from the East Lansdowne Police Department sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm, requiring lengthy surgery.

Another neighbor Neighbour Derrick Richardson recorded footage on his phone. He said: "It was very scary, it was very scary. My whole house was surrounded by police officers. Everybody had their guns drawn. Long rifles and the gunshots."