TikToker exposes Zayn Malik, posts intimate photos, claiming alleged Tinder dating: 'He asked for a…'

In a stunning turn of events, a TikToker has come forward alleging an encounter with Zayn Malik on the dating app Tinder. Sam Fisher, aged 33, has posted several lengthy videos recounting their claimed nine-month affair, accompanied by screenshots of text conversations and never-before-seen selfies of the singer. The pop star was additionally accused by the TikTok personality of engaging in misogynistic and problematic behavior. Zayn Malik shares his first Instagram post since his split with Gigi Hadid and alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

TikToker details Zayn Malik's private Images and texts from Tinder

Also read: Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s historic Grammy win, praises Swifties: ‘Unbelievable’

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sam Fisher shared a social media slideshow including shirtless photos of British artist Zayn Malik, 31, along with a statement that alluded to a future story. “Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him,” she captioned one of the videos on Wednesday. Fisher, in a TikTok "story time" video, recounted her nine-month intimate involvement with Malik, providing evidence to support her assertions.

All about Zayn Malik’s controversial Tinder encounter

Hailing from Pennsylvania, the woman initiated her TikTok journey to share her narrative. She alleges that her interaction with Zayn Malik began on Tinder. Malik purportedly reached out to her via direct message from his verified Instagram account and showed interest by viewing her stories. “At the time I figured it’d probably be a one-and-done thing, but it continued, Probably longer than it should have.” She said in the video.

Also read: Business Proposal star Ahn Hyo Seop slams Han Seo Hee with defamation charges over leaked text scandal

After exchanging texts, they finally met in person, at which point she showed contentment with their relationship. Nevertheless, she asserts that afterward, the former member of One Direction brought up her sexual orientation and suggested involving a third person in their relationship. As per the woman, Zayn used to message her “every few weeks” However things started going South after she revealed having her last relationship with a woman.

“From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome,” she mentioned in the detailed video. “He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose,” Sam added. She claimed that the singer was looking for another woman to join them in bed, but he insisted on keeping his name a secret. But when she finally found someone who would agree, she pulled out of the plan for private reasons, which enraged the Pillowtalk singer.

As of now, Malik has yet to address these allegations. Nevertheless, social media users are not taking these explosive claims lightly. Many have flooded the comment section to express their opinions and concerns.