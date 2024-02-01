‘Tremendous loss,’ TikToker Texas Cop passes away at the age of 32, leaving 3 children behind

Beloved TikTok influencer known as Texas Cop, Jared Zolman, has tragically passed away at the age of 32. The news was confirmed by the officers at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on Wednesday. Beloved TikTok influencer known as Texas Cop, Jared Zolman, has tragically passed away at the age of 32.(X)

A Father, animal lover, and TikTok sensation

Jared, a father-of-three with more than 88,000 followers on TikTok, was not just an online sensation but also a dedicated Animal Control deputy for San Jacinto County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office. His passion for animals was well-known, making him a favourite among his fans.

Cause of death unknown

While the cause of his death remains unknown, coroners are currently conducting an autopsy to determine the circumstances. Sheriff Greg Capers expressed his condolences on Facebook, saying, "I want to give my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Deputy Jared Zolman."

Recovering from a recent medical procedure

Reports indicate that Jared was in the process of recovering from a recent medical procedure when the tragic incident occurred. The community is coming together to support his family and remember his service to the community.

Fans pay tribute to a dedicated officer

Tributes from devastated fans poured in on Jared's TikTok page. One fan expressed their sorrow, stating, "I'm so very sorry. Tremendous loss." Another acknowledged his commitment, saying, "Your dedication to the business will never go unnoticed."

Heartfelt messages from fans

Messages of sympathy flooded Jared's page, with one fan saying, "I'm so saddened I come online, and that's the first thing I see. R.I.P. and you will truly be missed, prayers to his children and family." Fans also recognized the challenges he faced, knowing that Jared was a widower and a father of three.

A final farewell from heartbroken fans

Jared's last post shared just three days ago, featured a re-uploaded viral video from 2022. The comments section now serves as a virtual memorial, filled with heartfelt tributes from fans who express their grief. "Rest in peace Texascop, prayers to the family and his babies," one fan wrote.

Remembering a supportive figure

Fans fondly recalled Jared's unwavering support in both good times and bad. One wrote, "Rest in peace, Jared. I love you, thank you for always being there for me through all the good times and the bad. Forever thankful for your love & support."

A community in mourning

The news of Jared's passing has left a void in the hearts of many, as one fan expressed, "My heart is absolutely broken. Praying for his family." The law enforcement community and his followers unite in remembering the life and service of Texas Cop, Jared Zolman. As fans continue to share memories and messages, Jared's legacy as a dedicated officer and supportive figure lives on.