Super Bowl LVIII: Why you might not be able to come on your private jet plane, unless you're Taylor Swift

The have-lots always like to make a scene and arrive late, but they might have a problem this time around as the airports around the venue are packed. Both North Las Vegas Airport and Henderson Executive Airport are out of parking spots, according to a spokesperson. FILE PHOTO: Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Harry Reid International Airport spokesperson Heidi Hayes told SFGATE, that they are nearing capacity for both “overnight parking reservations as well as drop-and-go operations which is common during the Superbowl”. While peak slots are booked, even non-peak times have limited availability.

Michael Giordano, who’s associated with Cirrus Aviation Services, told the New York Post that he was receiving numerous last-minute requests but he’s well past capacity. An indignant Girodano was quoted saying: “Those tech guys think they know everything and they don’t listen. “I’ve turned down about $500,000 in trip requests as there are no more aircraft and no more slots.”

Reservations at North Las Vegas Airport and Henderson Executive Airport for the week from Feb 7 to Feb 13 started late November. Meanwhile, reservations at Boulder City Airport, a 25-mile drive from the stadium is also near capacity.

Another reason for the huge rush is the fact that a LIV Golf event is also being held in the same week at the Las Vegas Country Club. Giordano explained: ““I have a client with a G5. He wants to land his plane on the Friday before the Super Bowl and put it in my hangar. I told him that I don’t think I can do it. I told him, ‘Dude, it’s not about money. I can’t get you in.’”

However, one guest who needn’t worry is Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Trevor Kelche will be in action. Swift is performing in Tokyo on Saturday night but will be able to comfortably fly back in time. Giordano told The Post: “Taylor Swift will definitely have a spot through the NFL to land, but not necessarily a place to park.”