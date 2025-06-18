Jaire Alexander Ravens contract details: Here's how much star CB is earning to play alongside Lamar Jackson

In a shocking move, the Baltimore Ravens managed to sign former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who will be playing alongside his college teammate, Lamar Jackson, this season. The move comes hours after the Ravens QB confirmed that he called his former colleague and asked the team to ‘go for him’. Jaire Alexander has joined the Baltimore Ravens(Instagram/Jaire Alexander)

The 28-year-old parted ways with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason after the two parties failed to agree on contract restructuring. He and Jackson played together at the Louisville Cardinals.

"Go get him, Eric," Jackson said, referring to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta. “I love all of our corners, don't get me wrong. But go get him Eric.”

How much will Jaire Alexander earn in Baltimore?

While the Ravens have not yet declared contract details, sources told ESPN that Alexander agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Ravens CB depth chart

Jaire Alexander is joining a packed Baltimore roster. Here's their CB chart:

Nate Wiggins

Chidobe Awuzie

Marlon Humphrey

T.J. Tampa

Bilhal Kone

Robert Longerbeam

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Marquise Robinson

Reuben Lowery

Keyon Martin

After releasing Alexander this offseason, the Packers had said: “In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game’s most challenging positions. His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave, and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

The 28-year-old had spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Louisville with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He made Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2022, but he has played in only 34 of the Packers’ 68 regular-season games over the past four years.