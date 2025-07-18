Bears’ Brian Urlacher praises Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers in shocking statement: See what he had to say

The world of the NFL has witnessed many out-of-the-blue camaraderies and rivalries in its history, but few would leave fans as shocked as Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher’s recent praise of Pittsburgh Steelers' latest quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair had an infamous rivalry that dominated much of Urlacher’s career with the Bears, including the famous Soldier Field moment where Rodgers chanted “I own you!” at Bear Nation. Brian Urlacher and Aaron Rodgers had an infamous rivalry that dominated much of Urlacher’s career with the Chicago Bears(X/@_wake_up_USA)

What Brian Urlacher had to say about Aaron Rodgers

In a recent appearance on 670 The Score’s ‘Rahimi & Harris Show’, Urlacher struck a chord with Bear Nation’s supporters when he praised his counterpart and now Steelers QB Rodgers with much flair and passion.

“I’m an Aaron Rodgers fan,” he said. “People get mad if they want to. I like the way he plays. I like what he stands for. I like what he says. I just, I’m a fan.” Urlacher then spoke about Rodgers’s recent switch to the Steelers, commenting on his return to the field, after suffering an injury, and what his wife thinks of the switch.

“My wife’s a Steelers fan, so she’s over the moon about him being there,” he added. “I’m not as excited as she is. But as a football fan, I want to see what he can do with that team, you know, they got a great defense. They got DK Metcalf. They've got some guys on offense that can play. So if Aaron, you know, comes back two years after that (ACL injury), the way we think he will, I think they’ll have a good season.”

Fans react

Fans have, since, taken to social media to share their reactions to Urlacher’s hefty statements.

“People act like because they played against each other, there has to be hatred. Plus, they probably agree on a lot if you’ve seen Brian’s Insta,” wrote one user.

“Sh*t me 2 we whooped our a** so much over the years I had no choice but to respect how great Aaron Rodgers is,” wrote another fan.

“I like Brian Urlacher the way I like the streets outside after midnight: silent,” wrote another.

Although Urlacher’s praise for the famous Bears rival may come as a shock to many, if there’s one thing that sports has shown us, it is how interconnected and unexpected teams and players can be.

By Stuti Gupta