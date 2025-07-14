Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious three-word response after near miss with golf club: Watch

In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, cameras caught NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in what many are calling an “Eff them kids” incident during a recent golf outing. The star player, swinging with full force, came alarmingly close to hitting a young boy with his club. However, the four-time MVP appeared unfazed by the near-accident. The incident involving Aaron Rodgers nearly hitting a child during a golf outing generates controversy on social media. (Photo by Eakin Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Aaron Rodgers nearly hit a kid with his club

In the clip that is going around, Rodgers was seen enjoying some good golf ahead of his first season with thePittsburgh Steelers, which could also be his last year in the game. But what caught everyone’s eye was him nearly hitting a kid with his club on the golf course. If that was not all, he even roasted the kid when he complained about it.

According to the video, the kid said, “You almost hit me, Rodgers.” However, the NFL star did not hold back his clapback and said, “Almost doesn’t count.”

While it didn't seem like the club was very close. Children do tend to exaggerate such instances, so it is possible that the kid felt he was about to get hit by the QB’s trailing club, as reported by TotalProSports.

Netizens react to Rodgers' viral video

A user wrote on X, “He didn’t almost hit him with a golf club. The kid almost was hit by a shanked ball.” A second user wrote, “That’s why his family don’t talk to Aaron Rogers cause he’s a piece of sh**. He thinks he’s above everything.” A third user wrote, “C'mon. It's golf. The ball can go anywhere. If you're a spectator, it goes with the territory. Aaron Rodgers is still a toxic asshole, but let's not nitpick everything he does.”

Another user wrote, “What a stupid post. He didn’t almost hit anyone with his club and his comment is funny.” One user wrote, “He didn’t even come close to hitting that kid. Lmao Kids dad is probably making him fish for a lawsuit.”