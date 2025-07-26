Steelers GM on signing Aaron Rodgers: “We felt comfortable and good about it”

The Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback was an event in the football world that unfolded more slowly than expected. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith participate during practice at the team’s NFL football training camp in Latrobe on July 24, 2025. (AP)

Following his release from the New York Jets after an injury-plagued season, Rodgers became a free agent for the first time in his career back in March. Signing with the Steelers four months later in June, though delayed, was welcomed. Especially as it happened on the Steelers’ terms.

Steelers’ GM Omar Khan comments

Steelers’ general manager Omar Khan spoke about the process of signing Aaron Rodgers back in June. “If there was a point where we didn’t think we would end up where we wanted to end up, then we would’ve gone in a different direction," Khan said.

"We felt comfortable and good about it. We wanted Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Rodgers wanted to be a Steeler, and it worked out,” Khan said. (via:Mark Kaboly)

With these comments, Khan also clarified that the team’s roster is mostly set in stone as they head into the regular season. Widespread speculation of more wide receivers or free safeties being drafted has also been put to rest.

At 41 years old, the 2025-26 season could be Rodgers’s last in the NFL. After multiple doubts surrounding his future, he managed to bag a one-year $13.65 million deal right before the onset of the minicamp.

By Stuti Gupta