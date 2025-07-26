Justin Jefferson hamstring injury: Will the Vikings WR start the 2025 NFL season?

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell revealed on Friday that star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has suffered a “mild” injury to his left hamstring. O'Connell said that Jefferson will miss some time in the pre-season but is expected to be fit and ready for Week 1 of the 2025-26 NFL season. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) hydrates during the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 23.(AP)

O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson felt some discomfort in his left hamstring during Thursday's practice and has been sent for an MRI scan. He will be evaluated by the franchise's medical team next week, after which a clear timeline for his return to team practice will be set. “The best thing is we avoided anything serious,” he said.

Kevin O'Connell said that he is confident about Jefferson returning before the Minnesota Vikings' Week 1 clash against the Chicago Bears on September 9, 2025, at the Bears where they will be travelling to the Bears' home ground, the Soldier Field.

"I see no concerns in regards to Week 1 and have no worry at all that we'll be able to get Justin ready to go for the regular season," O'Conell stated.

Jefferson, 26, will be entering his sixth season in the NFL, having joined the Vikings from the LSU Tigers in the 2020 NFL draft. Back in 2023, the four-time All-Pro receiver suffered a serious injury to his right hamstring during a Week 5 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It sidelined him for the next seven weeks, resulting in him missing a significant portion of the 2023-24 season. Kevil O'Connell referred to the 2023 injury and pointed out that this time, his left hamstring has been strained.

Justin Jefferson was a key part of the Minnesota Vikings' offence, playing all 17 games of the season. He completed 109 receptions, which ranked him as the sixth-best receiver in the league in the 2024-25 season. Additionally, he has 1,533 yards covered, with an average of 14.9 yards per reception, to go with 10 receiving touchdowns.