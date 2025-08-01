'In a time machine': Fans gush as Brent Musburger joins Maria Taylor on NFL Hall of Fame broadcast

Legendary sports commentator, Brent Musburger, joined NBC's sideline reporter Maria Carey for a pre-game interview at the NFL pre-season Hall of Fame Game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers. Carey spoke to Musburger at the Canton venue on the pre-game broadcast, and social media gushed with nostalgia. Brent Musburger (L) and Maria Carey (R).(Brent Musburger and Maria Carey on X)

"Brent Musburger back on the mic talking Football just gave me chills bro…," one user wrote." So much nostalgia from my younger years watching College Football. Brent Musburger is an eternal Legend."

“OK, having Brent Musburger on the pre-game for the Hall of Fame game was a great idea! Just to hear his classic voice put me in a Time Machine!” wrote another.