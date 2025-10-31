Prince Andrew stripped off his title: What does it mean for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's titles?

Prince Andrew will no longer hold the title of “prince” and is set to leave his Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, October 30. The palace confirmed that King Charles III has “initiated a formal process” to remove Andrew's royal titles and will now be officially known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as reported by the BBC. Although Andrew has lost his princely title, his children will not face a similar fate. Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Andrew will no longer hold his title, becoming Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. But his daughters will continue to hold their titles. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: Prince Andrew loses Royal titles over Epstein links, to leave lodge

Will Andrew's children get to keep their titles?

Following King Charles' decision to remove Andrew's royal titles and honors, his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will remain unaffected. Both will retain their princess titles under King George V's 1917 Letters Patent, the decree that governs the use of royal titles and allows prince and princess titles for the children of the sovereign, as reported by USA Today.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother and Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has formally stopped using her Duchess of York courtesy title. In the days following Buckingham Palace's announcement that Andrew would no longer hold royal titles, Ferguson removed the designation from her social media profiles. She has long used her own name professionally since her divorce from the prince in 1996.

Also Read: Mountbatten Windsor: Exploring the origins of Prince Andrew's new name. How Sarah Ferguson is affected

Several announced to drop Sarah Ferguson over Epstein remark

In September, multiple charities severed ties with the former Duchess of York after media reports revealed she had referred to Epstein as a “supreme friend” in an email, as reported by USA Today.

Ferguson's spokesperson declined to comment on the charities' decisions at the time but told BBC and People in a statement that "The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies."