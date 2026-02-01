Karyna Shuliak: Here's what Epstein wanted to leave for his girlfriend before death - $50m, diamond ring and more

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to bequeath $50 million, a 33-carat diamond ring, 'Pedo Island', and his New York townhouse to his girlfriend, as outlined in a will the sex offender signed two days before his death. Jeffrey Epstein wanted to leave $50million for his girlfriend Karyna Shuliak according to his will (X@anthon7yandrews)

The disgraced financier had plans to distribute his $288 million fortune and his array of international properties among at least 44 different beneficiaries upon his passing.

The will, which Epstein executed on August 8, 2019—merely two days before he was discovered deceased in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges—was signed by the paedophile's attorney, Darren Indyke, eight days following his death.

However, rather than allowing his selected beneficiaries to receive millions, Epstein's estate was redirected into a trust, which has since been utilized to provide compensation to victims and to settle taxes and legal expenses. The most recent reports indicate that only $127 million remains.

Here's what Epstein wanted to leave for his girlfriend According to the will released by the US Department of Justice as part of the latest collection of Epstein files, Epstein wanted to bequeath $50 million to his girlfriend Karyna Shuliak.

Shuliak, who hails from Belarus, came to the US in 2009 and is said to have been in a relationship with Epstein for a duration of eight to ten years, The SUN reported. During their relationship, she earned the moniker “the inspector” due to her compulsive tendency to monitor the paedophile's activities.

Shuliak's connections to Epstein only became publicly known several months following his death.

Her convicted sex offender partner had intended to bequeath to her Little Saint James, referred to as “paedophile island,” his Zorro Ranch estate, his notorious townhouse in New York, as well as properties located in Paris and Florida.

Additionally, she was designated to receive a 33-carat diamond ring “flanked by baguette-cut diamonds mounted in platinum.”

Epstein even wrote a handwritten note on the will, indicating that the ring was “in contemplation of marriage.”

Epstein will: Who all were mentioned? Indyke was poised to receive $50 million, while Epstein's accountant, Richard Kahn, was set to obtain $25 million.

His long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, has been designated to receive $10 million. The same amount has also been bequeathed to Epstein's brother, Mark, and pilot, Larry Visoski.

Shuliak was the final person to speak to Epstein over the phone before his death.