Epstein's bizarre shopping list exposed: schoolgirl uniforms, binoculars, and more

Jeffrey Epstein had a penchant for junk food, a fascination with binoculars, and a weird fondness for prostate massagers and schoolgirl outfits, NY POST reported, citing his Amazon purchase history. Jeffrey Epstein's Amazon records show he bought items like girls' school uniforms and a prostate massager.(REUTERS)

The Department of Justice is releasing tens of thousands of records detailing the late sex offender's buying habits, including 1,006 Amazon receipts from 2014 to 2019.

Epstein's shocking shopping history revealed

According to these automated Amazon email receipts, Epstein ordered four girls' school uniforms from Cherokee, a uniform retailer, and had them delivered to his Upper East Side property on East 71st Street in 2018.

His order comprised two varieties of full body dresses, twill shorts for girls, and an adjustable pleated skirt for girls by Tommy Hilfiger.

Two days following Christmas in 2018, Epstein placed an order for a Sonic prostate massager priced at $61.50 from Prostate Health Center, intended for personal use in maintaining prostate health, as per the records.

Speaking to The POST, Desiree Nazarian, a relational trauma psychologist, said that Epstein's troubling shopping list was not arbitrary; rather, it represented a “map of power.”

“The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming,” she added.

Also Read: Who is Mora Namdar? Trump appoints Iranian-American attorney, salon owner to handle visa, passport operations

According to the documents, on April 18, 2017, he paid $64.95 for bottles of Vagifirm, an all-natural herbal supplement intended for vaginal tightness that promises to improve “lubrication and libido” as well as provide firmer breasts.

Epstein purchased a novelty black-and-white prisoner’s costume for $34 on August 6, 2018, precisely 10 months prior to his arrest on July 6, 2019, as documented in the files.

He also acquired an FBI suit, a pair of combat leggings from the Israel Defense Forces, multiple sauna hats, and four novels written by Vladimir Nabokov, including the notorious book "Lolita," which deals with pedophilia, documents revealed.

Epstein's obsession with binoculars

Epstein purchased nine pairs of binoculars over the years, and they were delivered to his homes in Manhattan, Little Saint James Island, and West Palm Beach, the POST reported, citing documents.

The records also indicate that Epstein had a sweet tooth as he ordered boxes of Twinkies, Devils Dogs, Apples Pies, chocolate-covered raisins, Baby Ruth's, Chunky Bars and Nilla Wafers.

Epstein was found dead in a prison cell in New York on August 10, 2019, while he was awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges, without the possibility of bail.