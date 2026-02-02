Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy missing update: Is foul play suspected? Homicide detectives launch hunt

Arizona officials announced late Sunday that they are actively looking for the mother of NBC “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie, last seen in Tucson, is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, Authorities are treating her missing case with urgency,

Nancy Guthrie, aged 84, was last seen on Saturday evening at North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, at approximately 9:30 pm, as per the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “What she was wearing is unknown. If you spot her, please call 911 right away,” reads a missing persons flyer.

A family member of Guthrie reached out to authorities around noon on Sunday to report her as missing, stated Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

‘This is very concerning,’ says Nanos Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Nanos said, “We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern, ” as per Fox News. The Pima County Sheriff further noted that the atmosphere at the residence also raised “some concerns for us as well.”

“This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” Nanos stated. “And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well.”

Nanos verified that the woman is the mother of Savannah Guthrie. He stated that she has a “good sound mind”, but she suffers from physical conditions that restrict her mobility.

A missing person poster displayed in the sheriff's office states that Nancy Guthrie is five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.