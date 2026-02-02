Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy missing update: Is foul play suspected? Homicide detectives launch hunt

    Arizona officials search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy. She was last seen near Tucson.

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 4:52 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Arizona officials announced late Sunday that they are actively looking for the mother of NBC “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie.

    Nancy Guthrie, last seen in Tucson, is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, Authorities are treating her missing case with urgency,
    Nancy Guthrie, last seen in Tucson, is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, Authorities are treating her missing case with urgency,

    Nancy Guthrie, aged 84, was last seen on Saturday evening at North Campbell Avenue, north of Tucson, at approximately 9:30 pm, as per the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “What she was wearing is unknown. If you spot her, please call 911 right away,” reads a missing persons flyer.

    A family member of Guthrie reached out to authorities around noon on Sunday to report her as missing, stated Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

    Also Read: Elon Musk angrily reacts to Epstein files allegations, ‘I will gladly accept…'

    ‘This is very concerning,’ says Nanos

    Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Nanos said, “We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern, ” as per Fox News. The Pima County Sheriff further noted that the atmosphere at the residence also raised “some concerns for us as well.”

    “This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” Nanos stated. “And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well.”

    Nanos verified that the woman is the mother of Savannah Guthrie. He stated that she has a “good sound mind”, but she suffers from physical conditions that restrict her mobility.

    A missing person poster displayed in the sheriff's office states that Nancy Guthrie is five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

    Savannah Guthrie mother's missing: Is foul play suspected?

    The sheriff mentioned that investigators are not dismissing the possibility of foul play and emphasized that the situation is serious enough to warrant the involvement of the department’s criminal investigation unit.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Missing Update: Is Foul Play Suspected? Homicide Detectives Launch Hunt
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes