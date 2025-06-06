After AOC, Savannah Guthrie says Trump-Musk feud is ‘giving 7th grade girl’ energy

Savannah Guthrie has shared her brutally honest thoughts about Elon Musk's explosive fallout with Donald Trump. During Friday's episode of Today, the 53-year-old co-host said that their ongoing feud is “giving 7th-grade girl” energy. Trump and Musk's unlikely political marriage exploded in a fiery public divorce on June 5, 2025. The President Trump said in a televised Oval Office diatribe that he was "very disappointed" after his former aide and top donor criticized his "big, beautiful" spending bill before Congress. The pair then hurled insults at each other on social media -- with Musk even posting, without proof, that Trump was referenced in government documents on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Savannah Guthrie slams Trump and Musk for feuding

“First of all, to just use TikTok language, it’s giving 7th grade girl,” Guthrie said, adding, “This back and forth, online, and from the Oval Office.” Co-host Craig Melvin laughed at her choice of words, while Meet the Press anchor Kristen Welker said, “Savannah, you hit the nail on the head.”

Guthrie's scathing remark came as Good Morning America's Jonathan Karl revealed a June 6 conversation with Trump, where the president said he is “not particularly interested” in speaking with Musk. The political correspondent noted that Trump called Musk, “A man who has lost his mind.”

The Today co-host is not the only one to publicly criticise the ongoing spat between Trump and the Tesla CEO. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Spectrum 1 News on Thursday, saying, “Oh man, the girls are fighting, aren’t they?”

“You know, I would say that this was something that was a long time coming, where we’ve been seeing that these two huge egos were not long for being together in this world as friends,” Ocasio-Cortez went on, adding, “And so I think this breakup, we’ve been seeing a long time coming. But we’ll see what the impacts are of it legislatively.”

Earlier this week, Musk wrote on X, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”