Jake Paul slams Donald Trump and Elon Musk for ‘diss tweeting each other’

Jake Paul took to social media on Thursday to share his thoughts on the fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. In a scathing post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the 28-year-old criticised the Republican Party and its leaders with “alpha male egos.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 9: Jake Paul attends the press conference announcing the third fight between Katie Taylor and Amando Serrano at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2025 in New York City. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ed Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jake Paul reacts to Trump-Musk feud, slams them for ‘diss tweeting each other’

“One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today,” Paul wrote, referring to the ongoing feud between the president and the Tesla CEO. In recent days, the duo have been exchanging barbs on social media, with Musk accusing Trump of being named in the FBI files on child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went on to say that as a “current Republican,” “We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes.” “They’re 50+ years old and diss tweeting each other. Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not make America look bad,” he added.

Paul's remark comes after the Trump-Musk feud escalated with the latter's bombshell Epstein claim. “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” the Tesla CEO wrote on X. While the president has yet to address the claim, he previously fired back at Musk's previous attacks.

Earlier this week, the richest man in the world publicly criticised the president's “big, beautiful” spending bill, calling it “ugly,” “outrageous,” and “disgusting.” “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Trump called out Musk in multiple Truth Social posts, one of which, read, “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”