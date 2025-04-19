Jake Paul to face former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in first fight since Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his first boxing match since defeating Mike Tyson. The YouTuber-turned-boxer's 10-round bout against former WBC middleweight champion is slated for June 28 at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California. Most Valuable Promotions will co-promote the fight with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, ESPN reported. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 9: Jake Paul attends the press conference announcing the third fight between Katie Taylor and Amando Serrano at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2025 in New York City. Ed Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Ed Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jake Paul to go against former champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

“Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after a single amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion. I just defeated the baddest man on the planet, and now I'm going against a former champion who conman Canelo couldn't finish,” Paul told the outlet.

The 28-year-old went on, “Chávez Jr. is Mexican, but I, El Gallo De Dorado, have the will and heart of the great Mexican fighters,” adding, “On Saturday, June 28, live on DAZN pay-per-view, I will knock out Julio and make Chávez Sr. proud in ways Jr. never has. Another massive event from Most Valuable Promotions, with some Oscar De La Hoya seasoning added to the show. Viva La Puerto Rico.”

The announcement comes months after Paul defeated boxing legend Tyson by a unanimous decision. The highly anticipated bout was streamed on Netflix last November. Meanwhile, Chavez said in a statement to the outlet, “First of all, I will show what I can do now that everything is in the right place in my life - mentally and physically.”

“I feel rejuvenated and 10 years younger. Second, I want to thank MVP for taking the risk of fighting me. Unfortunately for their Problem Child, they're going to have a big problem this June-one they won't know how to resolve. Hopefully, when I beat him, people won't underestimate this win,” he added.