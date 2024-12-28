Mike Tyson makes heartbreaking revelation as he feels ‘depressed’ after Jake Paul defeat: ‘That fight was such a…’

Mike Tyson, the former two-time world heavyweight champion, acknowledged that he feels “kind of depressed” after his return to the boxing ring last month against YouTube sensation Jake Paul. After the fight, Tyson posted on social media to express his relief at coming back into the ring.(@miketyson/Instagram)

Paul, who is 31-year-old younger than Tyson, easily defeated the 58-year-old boxer at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It was Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years, and it was aired on Netflix.

Tyson's comeback to the sport caused huge controversy due to the age difference between Paul and the boxing star. However, he was paid hefty amount for the fight.

Speaking to FOX Sports Radio a month after being defeated to Paul, Tyson said, “That fight was such a big ascent — we were so up and high, we were so excited.”

“The fight's over, boom. Wow, I'm kind of depressed a little bit. We got to get back [into] our living situation [daily life], back to living. [We were] training for it 9 months.”

Tyson's health postponed the fight

The fight between Paul and Tyson was originally scheduled for July, but it was postponed to November after the former world champion had to withdraw due to an ulcer. His health concerns alarmed boxing experts and his fans.

After the fight, Tyson posted on social media to express his relief at coming back into the ring.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” he said.

Speaking about the serious health issues he faced earlier this year, he revealed, “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

He further thanked his family, stating that his children supported him throughout his journey, especially when he entered the ring.

“I have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”