Elon Musk's trans daughter has the last laugh as estranged father fights Donald Trump

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, seems to be having the last laugh as her billionaire father and his ally, US President Donald Trump, unleash furious statements about each other after months of close partnership.

Both men went head to head on Thursday in a war of words after Musk disapproved of Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' soon after he decided to part ways with the Trump administration's DOGE.

Wilson's reaction to the high-profile feud went viral after she took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself laughing with the caption, 'I love being proven right.'

Without naming Musk or Trump, she quietly said, 'I do not want to comment,' then burst out laughing. She also took to Threads to post "Such beauty in life" with the song 'Job Application' by Chase Icon playing over.

In the past, Musk had claimed that Wilson, who identifies as transgender, 'tricked' him into letting her transition at 16. He blamed the “woke mind virus for killing his son.”

Trump-Musk fall-out

The US president and his close confidant Musk were at each other's throats on Thursday as statement after statement and post after post showed the two men attacking each other's work.

While the president suggested that Musk was angry, he pulled back on electric vehicle mandates, which negatively impacted Tesla, Musk claimed that he would not have won the 2024 election without his help.

The US president then threatened to pull SpaceX and Tesla's government contracts, and Musk hit back by claiming that Trump was part of the notorious Epstein files. Later, when asked by reporters at the White House about Musk's charge over Trump's relationship with sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, Trump chose to ignore the question.

