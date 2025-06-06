Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian reacts to his feud with Trump: ‘I love…’

Elon Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has shared her thoughts on his recent fallout with Donald Trump. The 21-year-old took to social media Thursday to react to the billionaire's claim that the president was mentioned in the FBI's Jeffrey Epstein files. Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian, reacts to his feud with Donald Trump(Instagram/@vivllainous)

Elon Musk's daughter Vivian reacts to Trump-Musk feud

“I do not want to comment,” Wilson said before bursting into laughter in a video shared on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the clip, “I love being proven right.” In a separate Threads post set to the song Job Application by Chase Icon, Musk's daughter wrote, “Such beauty in life.”

Wilson's cryptic remarks came just minutes after Musk said in an X post, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The Tesla CEO further wrote in the comments, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.” The explosive fallout between Musk and the president began shortly after the former formally departed from the Trump administration as a Special Government Employee late last month.

Prior to his bombshell claim about Trump appearing in Epstein files, Musk publicly criticised the president's “big, beautiful” spending bill. The pair has since been exchanging barbs on social media.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” the SpaceX founder wrote on X earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Trump fired back with, “Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

In another Truth Social post, the commander-in-chief said, “The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”