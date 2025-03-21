Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian slams him as ‘pathetic man-child’, says he ‘definitely’ did a Nazi salute

Elon Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is opening up on how she truly feels about her estranged father. In a scathing interview with Teen Vogue published Thursday, the 20-year-old declared, “I don't give a f**k about him.” Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson slams her estranged father as a 'pathetic man-child'(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

“He’s a pathetic man-child,” Wilson, whose mother is Musk's first wife, Justine Wilson, said of the richest man in the world. When asked if she was “scared” of him, she explained that there is nothing about her father that scares her, neither his money nor “power.”

“Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here,” Wilson quipped.

Wilson doubled down, saying, “I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t.” “He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations,” she went on, adding that the majority of people “thrive off of fear” but she is “not giving anyone that space in [her] mind.”

She also discussed Musk's involvement in politics and his constant presence alongside President Donald Trump. “I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f**king cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it,’ which I have done a few times,” she confessed.

“The Nazi salute s**t was insane,” Wilson said, referring to the SpaceX founder's controversial gesture at Trump's inauguration rally. “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s**t was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”

Wilson further shared that she finds it “annoying that people associate me with him [Musk].” “I just don’t have any room to care anymore,” she continued, adding that she does “not keep up” with her half-siblings, who her father shares with multiple women.