Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Elon Musk angrily reacts to Epstein files allegations, ‘I will gladly accept…'

    Elon Musk denies allegations linking him to Jeffrey Epstein, asserting he never attended Epstein's parties or visited his island.

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 3:52 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Billionaire Elon Musk has refuted the widely circulated allegations related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Department of Justice (DoJ) recently disclosed a substantial collection of over 3 million documents pertaining to Epstein.

    Billionaire Elon Musk rejected claims connecting him to Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing he has never engaged in any wrongdoing. (REUTERS)
    Billionaire Elon Musk rejected claims connecting him to Jeffrey Epstein, emphasizing he has never engaged in any wrongdoing. (REUTERS)

    The emails uncovered connections between Musk and Epstein. In these communications, the 54-year-old expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s private island in both 2012 and 2023.

    Also Read: Karyna Shuliak: Here's what Epstein wanted to leave for his girlfriend before death - $50m, diamond ring and more

    Musk says he ‘fought harder’ for Epstein files release

    In the wake of the allegations, the SpaceX CEO took to X to clarify his stance, firmly denying any misconduct or association with the sex offender.

    “Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: Admit nothing; Deny everything and make counter-accusations against me,” Musk stated on X.

    'Never been on his 'Lolita Express' plane,' says Musk

    Defending himself, the billionaire said in another post that “I knew that I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties or been on his 'Lolita Express' plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.”

    He went on to blast the media for persistently tarnishing his reputation. “Nonetheless, the extreme pain of being accused of being the opposite of who I am was worth it.”

    Musk asserted that these allegations do not represent who he is, pledging to safeguard the vulnerable, particularly children. “The strong must protect those who cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children. I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives.”

    In addition to Elon Musk, the recent batch of documents also included Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Lord Peter Mandelson.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Elon Musk Angrily Reacts To Epstein Files Allegations, ‘I Will Gladly Accept…'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes