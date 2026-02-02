Elon Musk angrily reacts to Epstein files allegations, ‘I will gladly accept…'

“Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did, knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: Admit nothing; Deny everything and make counter-accusations against me,” Musk stated on X.

In the wake of the allegations, the SpaceX CEO took to X to clarify his stance, firmly denying any misconduct or association with the sex offender.

The emails uncovered connections between Musk and Epstein. In these communications, the 54-year-old expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s private island in both 2012 and 2023.

Billionaire Elon Musk has refuted the widely circulated allegations related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein . The Department of Justice (DoJ) recently disclosed a substantial collection of over 3 million documents pertaining to Epstein.

'Never been on his 'Lolita Express' plane,' says Musk Defending himself, the billionaire said in another post that “I knew that I would be smeared relentlessly, despite never having attended his parties or been on his 'Lolita Express' plane or set foot on his creepy island or done anything wrong at all.”

He went on to blast the media for persistently tarnishing his reputation. “Nonetheless, the extreme pain of being accused of being the opposite of who I am was worth it.”

Musk asserted that these allegations do not represent who he is, pledging to safeguard the vulnerable, particularly children. “The strong must protect those who cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children. I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives.”

In addition to Elon Musk, the recent batch of documents also included Donald Trump, Bill Gates, and Lord Peter Mandelson.