Who is Erin Elmore, Dan Scavino's wife? Trump, Musk among guests as photos emerge from Mar-a-Lago wedding

Dan Scavino, who serves as White House Deputy Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump, is marrying Erin Elmore today in a high-profile ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, arrives for her wedding to White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino at The Mar-a-Lago Club, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP)

President Trump hosted the wedding and described the occasion as a “big day” for two people he praised as “very loyal” and “very fantastic.”

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the venue, Trump said, "We have a big day... Dan, Erin — they're getting married. That's a big day! Very loyal, very fantastic people."

The guest list featured several prominent figures from Trump’s inner circle and political orbit, including Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, and Sean Hannity, among others.

Photos and videos from the event quickly circulated on social media, showcasing the lavishly decorated Mar-a-Lago setting and high-profile attendees as they arrived for the ceremony.