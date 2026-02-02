Who is Erin Elmore, Dan Scavino's wife? Trump, Musk among guests as photos emerge from Mar-a-Lago wedding
The guest list featured prominent figures from Trump’s inner circle, including Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi.
Dan Scavino, who serves as White House Deputy Chief of Staff under President Donald Trump, is marrying Erin Elmore today in a high-profile ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
President Trump hosted the wedding and described the occasion as a “big day” for two people he praised as “very loyal” and “very fantastic.”
Speaking to reporters upon arrival at the venue, Trump said, "We have a big day... Dan, Erin — they're getting married. That's a big day! Very loyal, very fantastic people."
The guest list featured several prominent figures from Trump’s inner circle and political orbit, including Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, Kristi Noem, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, Pam Bondi, and Sean Hannity, among others.
Photos and videos from the event quickly circulated on social media, showcasing the lavishly decorated Mar-a-Lago setting and high-profile attendees as they arrived for the ceremony.
Who is Erin Elmore?
Erin M. Elmore is a journalist, philanthropist, and Republican strategist. She graduated cum laude from the University of Miami with dual degrees in Communications (Broadcasting) and Political Science.
She currently serves as Director of Art in Embassies at the US Department of State, a program focused on cultural diplomacy through the placement of American artwork in U.S. embassies around the world.
Elmore previously appeared as a contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice during the 2016–2017 season and later worked as an on-air host for QVC in its travel category. Her career also includes serving as Executive Director of USA Strong, as well as roles as a political correspondent, campaign spokesperson, and media commentator on networks such as Fox News.
Scavino proposed to Elmore in September 2025 on the White House grounds. He later shared a video of the moment on social media.
