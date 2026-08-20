South Korea to introduce voluntary conscription from 2027 | What does it mean?

South Korea's defence minister Ahn Gyu-back has announced that the government will roll out a voluntary conscription system next year. This statement comes after President Lee Jae-Myung called for reforms to the current system, under which military service is mandatory. According to Lee, this "voluntary enlistment system" will aim to broaden the path to long-term professional military roles. The decision also comes amid South Korea's declining birth rate. (AFP)

In South Korea, all eligible men from 19 years of age are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months. Meanwhile, those with physical or health conditions are required to serve in the fields of social work or civil service.

Exemptions, although rare, are made for classical musicians, traditional artists, and Olympic or Asian Games medal-winning athletes. In this case, the individual will either be required to undergo a short basic training and serve a reduced sentence, or be fully exempted.

Meanwhile, South Korean women can choose to join the armed forces voluntarily, but are not required to serve.

Lee government seeks reforms in conscription The remarks made during the defence minister's press conference on Thursday come after Lee Jae-Myung called for "selective and smart conscription," as opposed to making military service mandatory for all.

Based on these reforms, Seoul would retain its basic framework of universal conscription but expand opportunities for recruits to choose longer-term service as professional noncommissioned officers. The decision also comes amid South Korea's declining birth rate.

Expanded roles would be particularly focused on technology-intensive fields such as artificial intelligence, drones and cybersecurity, which are increasingly important in modern warfare.

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"We must introduce selective conscription and quickly and thoroughly pursue defense reforms that transform our military into a smart, elite and strong military centered on advanced equipment and technologies," said the South Korean leader, as per Yonhap news agency.

"What is important in the process is that we redesign the system so that the youth, who are the backbone of national defense, can plan a better life for their future," he added.

The president also announced a policy change to ensure that military service leads to better job prospects and education, and to remove the mindset that military service is a “waste of their lives or a loss.”

Why does South Korea have mandatory military service? Military service in South Korea has been mandatory due to the ongoing threat from North Korea. This policy dates back to the Korean War, which ended with an armistice in 1953, rather than a peace treaty, which means the war did not officially come to an end.

The country's population also plays a role in the policy, as a large military is needed to counter North Korea's defence forces.