Mayfield, Murray Kentucky tornado warning update: Scary visuals emerge; check map as alert sounded to ‘prepare now’

“Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Murray KY, Mayfield KY and Benton KY until 1:15 AM CDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 100 MPH!,” the National Weather Service (NWS) noted. A map of the areas likely to be impacted was shared as well.

Mayfield and Murray in Kentucky remain under tornado warning amid severe thunderstorms and strong winds in the area. Wind speeds of up to 100 mph is expected. The warning is till 1:15am CDT or 2:15am ET.

A meteorologist also shared areas that would be hit by the storm and wrote “I would prepare NOW if you live in Benton, Kentucky, for an increasing tornado threat…This is a dangerous storm that is producing a tornado right now North of Mayfield, Kentucky.”

Meanwhile a video of the dangerous storm was also shared online.

The Murray County update noted “Tornado warning for north Calloway County until 1 am. Seek shelter ASAP in Murray, Coldwater, Kirksey, Almo, Dexter north of HWY 94.” It added “Everyone along and north of Hwy 94 should be in shelter as very strong winds & possible a tornado moves across the county. Includes Murray.” A weather update page also noted there was a ‘radar confirmed tornado’ but this has not been corroborated by official sources.

Another posted a clip which they said was from the ‘PTL north office building’.

Sounds of heavy rain could be heard. Others shared photos. Given the time of the night, most took photos of the scenes right outside their homes.

“Power out and tree down on Miller Ave,” one wrote. Another added “Heavy rain and wind. South of Murray high on wisewell.”

One also shared a photo of the night sky from the road.

“Hwy 80 and purdom rd, moments ago,” they wrote, while another added “Just hwavy rain, wind, and lightening on S. 15th. Lights flickered, but all is good.”

While a tornado has not been confirmed yet, the weather is severe in parts of Kentucky as people begin to brace themselves, amid the warnings issued.

Kentucky: Tornado warnings for Murray, Mayfield spark fears Many locals expressed fears amid the tornado warnings issued for Murray and Mayfield in Kentucky. “Hell of a way to get woke up,” one remarked. Another added there were ‘Sirens in Murray city.’ Another said “No power on Downing Road in Kirksey strong winds and heavy rain.”

Meanwhile, another person remarked about the situation, saying “Probably a massive rain-wrapped one, and nocturnal at that which makes it even more dangerous.” Another added “VERY WINDY IN Hazel right now! I hear blowing rain now and the sirens were going off.”

Others expressed ‘Prayers for everyone in the path,’ amid the ongoing warning.