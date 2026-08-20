Conor Anderson missing in Nashville: 5 things on Colorado man amid video of last known interaction - latest update

“Please help us locate Conor Anderson, 31, of Colorado, who was last seen early Sunday morning in the Woodland Street/Main Street area of East Nashville after leaving a bar. See him? Call 615-862-8600,” they noted.

Conor Anderson of Colorado went missing in Nashville , after he flew in on Saturday to attend a work conference. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared his photos and issued a statement.

Anderson remains missing but local news channels have obtained video footage of his last known interaction prior to the disappearance. Body camera footage showed Anderson's interaction with cops.

While the search for Conor Anderson continues, here's all you need to know about the missing man.

Anderson's last known interaction was with two local cops and was caught on video. It took place near Woodland and Main streets and Anderson flagged a conversation he had with a group of men outside the bar.

Marsh also confirmed the news of Conor's disappearance to the local channel, saying they were ‘aware’ of their employee being missing. Marsh further said the company was working to support his family and asked anyone who could help to call the police.

Officers asked him where he was from and Anderson could be heard replying “Originally, I’m from New York. I currently live in Colorado.” He told the cops he met a man at the bar before the group eventually went outside. He said he'd asked the man to show him the neighborhood and gave him $20.

“I can’t remember if he demanded or he ended up getting another 20 bucks from me. And then him and his friends acted like nothing happened. And then they threatened me with violence,” Anderson told the cops.

Also Read | Where is Chantel Brooks now? 5 things about missing person as Fairfield cops suspect foul play - latest update

The footage showed Anderson struggling to recollect facts at times. “Let me backtrack a little bit, I don’t remember how, ’cause, you know, we’re just hanging out,” he said while trying to explain how he met the man he gave money to. An officer asked Anderson about the inconsistencies and whether he was trying to buy drugs. Anderson replied in the negative.

He was also told that he wasn't making sense and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. When Anderson was told his driver's license would be needed for a formal report, he declined to provide it. Cops then encouraged him to order a rideshare and return to his hotel, to which he agreed.

However, Anderson never showed up, as per reports.

Conor Anderson Nashville timeline in focus Anderson's disappearance has put focus on his timeline in Nashville. He landed on Saturday and checked into the Millennium Maxwell House hotel around 4:28pm. Anderson was then seen speaking to the cops, hours later.

He flagged down the officers just after 1am on Sunday. Following the conversation, he'd agreed to go back to the hotel but staff told News 2 that Anderson had not returned. They realized something was wrong when Anderson's scheduled checkout time passed Sunday and he had not come back to the hotel.

While they checked hotel surveillance videos, they couldn't determine exactly when Anderson had left the property on Saturday. They reportedly believe he may have walked out with a larger group of people since the hotel saw a fair amount of footfall that day.

Since then, Anderson's father and family members have traveled to Nashville and retrieved his belongings from the hotel.