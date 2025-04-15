Ibrahim Ali Khan feels bad for brothers Taimur, Jehangir due to paparazzi: ‘Doesn't even let these kids breathe’

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan commented on how the paparazzi love photographing his brothers Taimur and Jehangir. Talking to Filmfare, the actor remarked on how he was probably the last generation of star kids who had a ‘normal childhood’ devoid of social media where everyone could share their opinion. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan defends Nadaaniyan; admits to threatening Pakistani critic over nose jab: ‘It was below-the-belt’) Ibrahim Ali Khan remarked that his brothers Taimur and Jeh can't even step out without being photographed.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Taimur, Jeh getting photographed

Ibrahim was asked about what it was like to grow up in a family so seeped in movies, what with Saif being his father, Amrita Singh his mother and Sharmila Tagore his grandmother. He immediately remarked how he feels bad for his brothers because they’re so young yet getting photographed wherever they go.

He said, “So, I see Jehangir and Taimur. And a part of me does feel bad for them. Taimur, who’s just turning eight years old, is trying to leave the house and he’s getting clicked by the media. And Jeh, who’s just four-five years old, he’s also getting clicked. Nowadays, it is normalised that all these eight year olds are playing games on the iPad. But that’s not how it used to be. We used to go out and play. I think I belong to the last generation who had a normal childhood.”

Ibrahim also added that the paparazzi doesn’t let his brothers ‘breathe’ and how he and sister Sara Ali Khan would play outside, but his brothers can’t do that now. He said, “The paparazzi doesn’t even let these kids breathe. It was only after I turned 18, that I faced the paparazzi. I am so grateful that I got to have a normal childhood. A normal childhood, in my opinion, is not having these screens, not knowing what the world is thinking, what the world has to say.”

The Nadaaniyan actor also said that when he was young, it wasn’t common to wait outside his home to click his picture when he was ‘leaving for his judo class.’ However, he admitted that his brother Taimur is ‘handsome’, and he gets why he’s clicked cause he’s a ‘star’.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s diktat to media

It’s worth mentioning that Saif and Kareena Kapoor have asked the media to avoid photographing their children, Taimur and Jeh, since the home invasion and stabbing incident in January. Kareena has also reminded the paparazzi about it when they stepped out together in February. Before that, Taimur was a regular feature on most paparazzi pages. She has also since avoided posting their pictures on Instagram.