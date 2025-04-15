Ibrahim Ali Khan defends Nadaaniyan; admits to threatening Pakistani critic over nose jab: ‘It was below-the-belt’

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix in March, and since then, he has been the centre of attention in more ways than one. Not only was his performance criticised, but a Pakistani critic also claimed that Ibrahim sent him a ‘raging response’ after he mocked his debut film. Talking to Filmfare, Ibrahim admitted to sending the text, revealing why he did it. (Also Read: Sharmila Tagore unimpressed by Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan: 'He looks handsome, but the film is not good’) Ibrahim Ali Khan made news for more than just his debut film's release when he sent a threatening text to a Pakistani critic.

Ibrahim Ali Khan reveals why he responded to Pak critic

Ibrahim was asked if it was ‘necessary’ to take on the Pakistani journalist who criticised Nadaaniyan and he responded, “I know I shouldn’t have reacted but I’m also new to public scrutiny. When he made that personal comment about my body, it felt like a below-the-belt remark. But going forward, I’ll be more composed. I shouldn’t have reacted. It won’t happen again.”

In the same chat, Ibrahim also said that people had ‘high expectations’ of his debut film instead of the ‘sweet, breezy rom-com’ he delivered. “Social media is a hateful world, right now. They tried to twist it a lot. Sure, as a lead actor, I have to bring in loads more than what I did. I know I can bring it and I am confident that I will bring it in my future projects. But I’m happy with what it was,” he said, defending the film.

What happened

After Nadaaniyan’s release in March, a movie critic named Tamur Iqbal from Pakistan took to his Instagram stories to mock the film. He took a shot at Ibrahim’s acting skills and made fun of his ‘huge nose’. He then took a screenshot of the DM Ibrahim sent him and posted it on his feed.

In the screenshot, Ibrahim wrote, “Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brothers name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of s**t I feel bad for you and your family - and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are - you walking piece of scum.”

When the screenshot first surfaced, many were unsure if it was real or doctored, but Ibrahim’s silence on the matter gave it away. Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, also starred Khushi Kapoor.