Sharmila Tagore on Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan: 'He looks handsome, but the film is not good’

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut project Naadaniyaan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film was panned for its awkward dialogues and subpar performances. Now, Ibrahim’s grandmother and actor Sharmila Tagore has dished out honest feedback about the film, saying the project didn't quite live up to expectations. Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan gets advice from aunt Soha Ali Khan after Nadaaniyan debacle: ‘Don’t surround yourself with yes men' During an interaction with Anandabazar Patrika.com on YouTube, Sharmila spoke about her grandchildren Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

During an interaction with Anandabazar Patrika.com on YouTube, Sharmila spoke about her grandchildren Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, paving their way in the world of cinema.

She said, “Sara and Ibrahim are doing a wonderful job. Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good”.

Sharmila went on to praise Sara for her dedication and potential, saying, “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that".

In another interview, actor Soha Ali Khan, who is also Ibrahim's aunt, was asked about what advice she would give him after being trolled. She said one needs to develop a thick skin if they want to be a part of the industry.

Nadaaniyan gets trolled

Following its release, the film received a mixed response from audiences and social media users, with opinions sharply divided. One aspect that drew particular flak was the film's dialogue, which was ridiculed and criticised on social media platforms. The dialogues have been written by Ishita Moitra, known for her contributions to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae, and Half Girlfriend. She collaborated with Jehan Handa, who has previously lent his writing expertise to the series Showtime.

The film was produced under Karan Johar's banner, and also featured Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The film was released on Netflix in March.