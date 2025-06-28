Shweta Tiwari at 44 rocks black and white bikini on the beach with daughter Palak, son Reyansh during Mauritius holiday

Actor Shweta Tiwari's black and white bikini set screamed glamour in the sun-kissed photos she posted on Instagram on June 27. Shweta shared a peek inside her beach day with daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh during their family holiday in Mauritius. Also read | Shweta Tiwari wears pink swimsuit as she chills with son in pool; shares pics of their 'day out' Shweta Tiwari knows how to rock a bikini and skirt combo with confidence. (Instagram/ Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari)

Shweta turns heads in bikini-skirt combo at beach

The sportier elements of actor's polka dotted swimsuit were in contrast to her minimal jewellery, including intricate hoop earrings, yet the two mixed in seamlessly.

Shweta also slipped on oversized dark sunglasses to accessorise her beach look, and sported a black flared mini skirt in some of the pictures she posted. She wrote in her caption, “Magic by the beach.”

Check out her post:

What Palak Tiwari wore

Shweta was joined on the beach by Palak in a red and white striped bikini set. Sharing pictures of herself with her mother and brother, Palak captioned her Instagram post: “Tropics...”

She showed off her retro look in a series of solo pictures. She styled her red and white swimsuit with black shorts and crop top in cut-out lace fabric.

Take a look:

How to copy Shweta Tiwari's look?

Styling a bikini with a skirt on the beach can be a fun and stylish way to enjoy the sun and sand. Here are some tips to help you rock a look like the actor.

Opt for a lightweight, flowy skirt that catches the breeze and adds movement to your outfit. Like Shweta, you could go monochrome, or else pair a bold or brightly coloured bikini with a neutral-coloured skirt, or vice versa, to create a balanced look. Just like Shweta, keep jewellery to a minimum, opting for simple, understated pieces that won't get in the way of your beach activities.