Shweta Tiwari gets son's custody, hopes ‘harassment’ from Abhinav Kohli stops: 'He followed me everywhere I went'

Actor Shweta Tiwari has reacted to the court order in her favour in the custody battle against ex-husband Abhinav Kohli for their son Reyansh. Shweta said that she is relieved and hopes that Abhinav stops ‘harassing’ her.

Shweta and Abhinav have been caught up in a bitter case since a couple of years. He had accused her of abandoning Reyansh for her appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also of keeping him away from her.

Now, after the court order, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble how Abhinav would create a ‘ruckus’ wherever she went. “Hopefully, with this Court order, his untimely harassment against us will stop. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years, he would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child. He would show up everywhere only to create scene and to prove that my child is not happy with me. Even when Reyansh would stick by me, he would try and manipulate things only to prove me a bad mother. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime,” she said.

She added that the court had earlier allowed Abhinav to speak with Reyansh on just video call for short periods but she allowed them longer calls. “He alleged that I kidnapped Reyansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh’s whereabouts all the time. Even during Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh’s stay,” Shweta added.

Earlier, she said that she would have preferred to bring Reyansh, his nanny, and her mother along to South Africa with her for KKK 11, but that Abhinav didn't consent to this arrangement.