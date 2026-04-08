Pradeep Ranganathan says ₹100 crore box office mark is a ‘pressure’ for him ahead of Love Insurance Kompany release

Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for the release of his film Love Insurance Kompany. The sci-fi romance drama faced numerous delays in its release and is finally ready to hit theatres on April 10. Pradeep was in conversation with host Suma Kanakala on YouWe Media, where he revealed that Love Insurance Kompany was supposed to be his second film but was delayed for various reasons. He also added that he feels the pressure to deliver a ₹100 crore box-office hit with each new film. (Also read: Pradeep Ranganathan thanks fans as he scores ₹100 crore hat-trick at the box office with Dude) Pradeep Ranganathan will be seen next in Love Insurance Kompany.

What Pradeep said During the conversation, Pradeep said, “The film's concept is set in 2040. It took some time. It was supposed to be released as my second film after Love Today. I signed it as my second film, but now it is releasing as my fourth film! So I am happy that it is releasing.”

When the host asked if he is hoping that LIK also becomes a hit that crosses the ₹100 crore mark, the actor replied, “I will be happy, but it is becoming pressure. Now they have kept my minimum box office (expectation) as ₹100 crore, and if it doesn't collect ₹100 crore, it does not mean that the film is not running well. More than the collection, I am happy if the film is good and they like it.”

About Pradeep's films Pradeep has only worked in three films as a lead actors with all three going past the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. His first film as an actor, Love Today, in 2022, made an estimated ₹107 crore worldwide. His next film, Dragon, in 2025, collected ₹150.52 crore worldwide. His last release, Dude, co-starring Mamitha Baiju and directed by debutant filmmaker Keerthiswaran, opened to strong numbers and crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in 6 days.

Pradeep had released a video message for his fans upon scoring a hat-trick of hits. “I am happy to have gotten a ₹100 crore hattrick for the first time in my life. This is only possible, not because of me, but of you and your support. I do not know how to thank you for this… I thank all the people. Love you," he said.

In Love Insurance Kompany, Pradeep is paired with Krithi Shetty. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film is a futuristic rom-com set in 2040. Nayanthara has produced the film, while Anirudh has composed the songs.