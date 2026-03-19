Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany gets a release date after multiple delays, to hit theatres in April
The futuristic romantic drama was initially set for release last year during Diwali, but was postponed to avoid a clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude.
Vignesh Shivan's much-delayed production Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, finally has a release date! The makers announced that LIK will release on Good Friday, which is on April 3.
Love Insurance Kompany release date out!
Taking to his Instagram account, Vignesh confirmed the release date of Love Insurance Kompany with a new poster, and wrote in the caption, “It’s going to be a very Good Friday , we all pray and manifest. April 3rd !”
Meanwhile, Kirthi wrote, “There’s so much hard work that has gone into making this film and bringing it to theatres! Have loads of respect for everyone part of this team, it’s a dream project for all of us. We humbly invite you to come celebrate. LOVE INSURANCE KOMPANY in theatres on 3rd April.”
Why LIK was postponed
Last year, LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) and Dude were set to release in October during the Diwali window, but the makers of LIK decided to step back and postpone the release. In an official statement released on their X account, the makers of LIK wrote, “Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025.”
It further added, “Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it is wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of Dude for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office.”
Dude was released on the same date and went on to become a commercial success. The romantic drama, also starring Mamitha Baiju, collected above ₹100 crore worldwide.
Meanwhile, Love Insurance Kompany was then set for release on March 19. However, the makers shifted the release yet again to avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for GrownUps. Even the release date of Yash's film was pushed. It will now be released on June 4.
In LIK, Pradeep is paired with Krithi Shetty in a futuristic rom-com set in 2040. Nayanthara has produced the film. Anirudh has composed the songs from the film, which were released a few weeks ago.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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