Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany gets a release date after multiple delays, to hit theatres in April

Meanwhile, Kirthi wrote, “There’s so much hard work that has gone into making this film and bringing it to theatres! Have loads of respect for everyone part of this team, it’s a dream project for all of us. We humbly invite you to come celebrate. LOVE INSURANCE KOMPANY in theatres on 3rd April.”

Taking to his Instagram account, Vignesh confirmed the release date of Love Insurance Kompany with a new poster, and wrote in the caption, “It’s going to be a very Good Friday , we all pray and manifest. April 3rd !”

Vignesh Shivan's much-delayed production Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan , Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, finally has a release date! The makers announced that LIK will release on Good Friday, which is on April 3 .

Why LIK was postponed Last year, LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) and Dude were set to release in October during the Diwali window, but the makers of LIK decided to step back and postpone the release. In an official statement released on their X account, the makers of LIK wrote, “Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025.”

It further added, “Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it is wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of Dude for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office.”

Dude was released on the same date and went on to become a commercial success. The romantic drama, also starring Mamitha Baiju, collected above ₹100 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Love Insurance Kompany was then set for release on March 19. However, the makers shifted the release yet again to avoid a box office clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for GrownUps. Even the release date of Yash's film was pushed. It will now be released on June 4.

In LIK, Pradeep is paired with Krithi Shetty in a futuristic rom-com set in 2040. Nayanthara has produced the film. Anirudh has composed the songs from the film, which were released a few weeks ago.