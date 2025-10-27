Pradeep Ranganathan thanks fans as he scores 100 crore hat-trick at the box office with Dude

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan is basking in the success of his latest release, Dude. The romantic comedy film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju and is directed by debutant filmmaker Keerthiswaran, debuted to strong numbers upon release and went on to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in 6 days. Pradeep shared a video on his X account to express his gratitude for this special milestone. (Also read: 3 films old Pradeep Ranganathan scores hat-trick as Dude crosses ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide) Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles.

What Pradeep shared

In the video, Pradeep spoke directly to the camera and said in Tamil, “I am happy to have gotten a ₹100 crore hattrick for the first time in my life. This is only possible, not because of me, but of you and your support. I do not know how to thank you for this. I thank all the Tamil people, Jayam Ravi sir, Ishari Ganesh sir, Aghoram sir, Archana Kalapati ma'am, Mythri Movie Makers, my directors Ashwath and Keerthiswaran, and thank you. I would like to thank my Telugu audience in Kerala, Karnataka, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, and North America. I thank all the people. Love you.”

The actor, who is only three films old, has scored ₹100 crore with all three of them. His first film as an actor, Love Today, in 2022, made an estimated ₹107 crore worldwide. His next film, Dragon, in 2025, collected ₹150.52 crore worldwide. Pradeep made his directorial debut in Kollywood with the 2019 film Comali, in which he also made a cameo appearance. He will be seen next in LIK, which is set to release next year.

About Dude

Dude tells the story of two youngsters named Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who have grown up together since childhood. Their life takes a turn when Kural proposes marriage to Agan, and unexpected family secrets come to light. Sarathkumar and Rohini play key roles in the film.