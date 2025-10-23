3 films old Pradeep Ranganathan scores hat-trick as Dude crosses 100 crore at the box office worldwide

Keerthiswaran’s Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Dude has crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in six days of its release. The rom-com, which received mixed reviews upon its release, performed well over the weekend and during the Diwali holiday. This makes Dude Pradeep’s third consecutive film to cross the 100 crore mark. Dude's worldwide box office collection in 6 days has crossed the ₹ 100 crore mark worldwide. Pradeep Ranganathan plays the lead.

Pradeep Ranganathan scores hat-trick with Dude

Pradeep posted the news on social media, thanking fans for the ₹100 crore that Dude collected. He wrote, “#Dude 100Cr+. Thankyou :).” He also posted a clip from a key scene in the film where his character Agan explains to a friend that he’s not the one who’s vulgar, but the misogynistic society that forces women is. The film has achieved the milestone within a week of its release.

The actor, who is only three films old, has scored ₹100 crore with all three of them. His first film as an actor, Love Today, in 2022, made an estimated ₹107 crore worldwide. His next film, Dragon, in 2025, collected ₹150.52 crore worldwide. Pradeep made his directorial debut in Kollywood with the 2019 film Comali, in which he also made a cameo appearance. Love Today was his second directorial.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Pradeep on the hat-trick from fans and celebs alike. Vishnu Vishal congratulated him, writing, “Congrats brother @pradeeponelife on this HATTRICK. NOT EASY AT ALLL!!!!” Producer G Dhananjheyan wrote, “Delighted Tamil Cinema got another bankable Box Office spinning Star in #PradeepRanganathan & his growth is very inspiring and impressive.” Producer Aishwarya Kalapathi wrote, “And that’s a hattrick! Congrats @pradeeponelife.”

About Dude

Dude tells the story of youngsters Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha), whose lives change after she proposes marriage to him. A chain of events unearths dark family secrets that threaten more than just their peace. Sarathkumar plays a key role in the film as Kural’s father.