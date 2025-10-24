Dude box office collection day 8: Pradeep Ranganathan film sees dip, yet to cross 60 crore

Dude box office collection day 8: Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude has captured the audience's attention since its release in theatres during Diwali. The romantic dramedy, which also stars Mamitha Baiju and Sarath Kumar in lead roles, had a strong opening weekend and maintained a decent hold during the weekdays. As it closes out the first week in theatres, let us take a look at how much the film has collected so far. Dude box office collection day 8: The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead role.

Dude box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Dude has collected ₹ 0.74 crore on its eighth day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. This takes its India nett collection to ₹ 57.24 crore. It had a bumper opening day with ₹9.75 crore and performed very well during the first weekend, despite facing stiff competition from other Diwali releases, including Bison and Diesel.

Dude is expected to perform well during the second weekend, too, given that the word-of-mouth attention is still strong for the film. Overseas, the film has crosses the ₹ 100 crore mark, marking a hat-trick for Pradeep. The film has also surpassed the collections of Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025), his previous releases.

About Dude

Touted as a coming-of-age rom-com for the digital generation, the film revolves around a lively youngster exploring love, friendship, and self-discovery in contemporary Chennai.

Dude tells the story of cousins Agan (Pradeep) and Kural (Mamitha) who have grown up together despite the rift between Agan’s mother Parvathy (Rohini) and Kural’s father, who is Parvathy’s brother, minister Athiyamaan Azhagappan (Sarathkumar). When Kural proposes marriage to Agan, old family secrets spill out, revealing the true faces of family members and threatening the peace in their lives. The film received praise for its performances, breaking free from romantic stereotypes and the music from Sai Abhyankkar.