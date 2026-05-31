Ravi Mohan joins LCU with Benz days after announcing acting break amid divorce from Aarti Ravi, breakup with Keneeshaa

On Sunday, Lokesh made a surprising announcement that Ravi has been roped in to star in Benz from the LCU . Posting pictures of the actor shooting for the film, he wrote, “Welcome to the universe @iam_RaviMohan sir (hug and heart emojis).” Raghava Lawrence, the film’s lead, also welcomed him onboard, writing, “Happy to welcome you onboard Brother @iam_RaviMohan (fire emoji) #benz.”

Actor Ravi Mohan made news earlier this month when he passionately announced to the press that he would not release his films in theatres until he resolves his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi . Days after that, Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomed the actor into the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz.

Given that Ravi had announced a break so publicly, fans were confused. “Is he okay now?” wondered one fan on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “So #RaviMohan is back to form with physically and mentally?”

When Ravi Mohan claimed he wouldn’t release films until divorce Earlier this month, spiritual healer-singer Keneeshaa Francis announced that she was leaving Chennai and hinted at a breakup from Ravi. She claimed cyberbullying to be the reason after she was hacked and a disrespectful comment was made on Aarti. Ravi held a press conference and declared, as he broke down, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return.” Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.”

Ravi and Aarti married in 2009, and he announced their separation in 2024 after he moved out. Their divorce proceedings are currently ongoing in the Chennai Family Court. Keneeshaa, who was rumoured to be dating Ravi, initially claimed she was only his healer and friend. However, in 2025, the couple wore matching outfits and attended a wedding together. They often posted about each other and were spotted attending events together. “I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence,” wrote Keneeshaa, hinting at their breakup this month.