Teary-eyed Ravi Mohan declares he won't act till he is divorced from Aarti Ravi; breaks silence on Keneeshaa Francis

Things between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, and his singer-spiritual healer girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis seem to have come to a head. After a series of events that led to Keneeshaa leaving Chennai and seemingly breaking up with Ravi, the actor held a press meet in Chennai on Saturday to address the issue. Getting passionate and teary-eyed during it, he declared that he would not release any films till he was divorced from Aarti. (Also Read: Did Keneeshaa Francis break up with Ravi Mohan? Internet thinks so after she leaves Chennai, says ‘he is now all yours’) An emotional Ravi Mohan looked teary-eyed at the press meet in Chennai.

Ravi Mohan claims he has been humiliated Ravi claimed at the press conference that he was unable to bear the ‘unnecessary humiliation’. He also remarked that he had been ‘kept like a slave’ for years. “Enough is enough. I refrained from opening up all these days. Now, the time has come. People think Ravi Mohan, aka Jayam Ravi, is a soft person. I have been that way, but not anymore,” he said.

He quoted the Tamil proverb ‘saadhu miranda kaadu kolladhu’ (it’s hard to bear the anger of a soft-natured person, adding that people are trying to ‘test’ his patience. Getting teary-eyed and passionate, he declared, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act. Whenever I get my divorce, my life will be normal again…whenever this cyberbullying stops, I will return.” Ravi pointed out that he has worked for over two decades and that the majority of his films have been successful.

Talking about Keneeshaa, he said, “You have sent Keneeshaa away...I wish her a good life.”