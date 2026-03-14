Aarti Ravi reacts to estranged husband Ravi Mohan saying ‘men are biggest victims’; reshares post slamming him and Vijay
Ravi Mohan recently received flak for claiming that men are the ‘biggest victims’ of the judiciary system. His estranged wife Aarti Ravi reacts.
Actor Ravi Mohan recently received flak for claiming that men are the ‘biggest victims’ and that even the judiciary system understands that. His estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, took to social media to re-share a post that slams him and Vijay for having relationships before their divorces are finalised. The post also calls out the hypocrisy of how Aarti would be treated if she were to move on with another man.
Aarti Ravi re-shares post pointing out hypocrisy
Aarti re-shared a post on her Instagram stories by Karuththu Kannammaa that reads: “Would this world keep quiet if Aarthi went out with a man in matching outfits before her divorce is finalised? And after doing that, is it acceptable for her to say that women are the biggest victims? No? Then we will also call out men who do it and play the victim card. This is not a flex. This is fiendish behaviour.”
Elsewhere in the post, the page also calls out Vijay indirectly for his alleged relationship with Trisha Krishnan, writing: “RAVI WALKED SO ANOTHER ACTOR TURNED POLITICIAN COULD RUN. No guilt. No shame. No empathy for the women who birthed their children and stood by them. And they are the ones crying victim, pulling the judicial system.”
While re-sharing the post, Aarti responded to the page, calling out the hypocrisy, writing, “Grateful for the strong voices that choose honesty over silence. (folded hands emoji)” She also commented under the post, writing, “Thank you for using your voice with such clarity, and for having the courage to share your personal journey when it mattered (folded hands emoji).”
What did Ravi Mohan say?
After Ravi received flak for posting pictures with girlfriend Kenishaa Francis, as his divorce from Aarti is yet to be granted by the court, he wrote, “I am quietly building my life. Decided to write this again : Say all you guys want to say again, since you guys think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that. One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love. Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane.”
Trans activist and author Thanuja Singam hit back at him, as did a lot of others on the internet. Thanuja commented under his post, “Nothing seems able to make you happy or fulfilled. My sister Aarthi could have.” For the unversed, Ravi filed for divorce from Aarti in 2024, having separated from her 15 years after marriage. In 2025, he went to a wedding with Kenishaa in matching gold outfits. Recently, Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce after nearly 27 years of marriage. Vijay also went to a wedding with Trisha earlier this month in matching outfits.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.