Trisha Krishnan avoids answering questions about her relationship with Vijay as she's spotted at airport. Watch
Actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are all anyone can talk about but she avoided questions about him when spotted at the airport.
Actors Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have been in the news lately after arriving together at a wedding reception in Chennai. After that, Trisha was spotted for the first time at Chennai airport, and it’s only natural that she was hounded with questions. The actor, however, kept her calm and refused to answer any of them. (Also Read: When Trisha Krishnan spoke about broken engagement, not wanting divorce: ‘Marriage is secondary, want to fall in love’)
Trisha Krishnan refuses to answer questions about Vijay
PTI posted a video showing Trisha heading into the Chennai airport with a handbag. Dressed in a white T-shirt, black pants and a denim jacket, the actor kept her shades on as she walked in. Soon, reporters present there asked her questions about Vijay. One of them could be heard asking her about the controversy that followed her going to the wedding with Vijay. Trisha, however, stayed calm and collected, walking by without acknowledging the reporters. The questions continued till she went inside the airport with her staff. The video is gaining traction on social media.
Vijay goes to wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan
Earlier this month, Vijay and Trisha twinned in cream and gold outfits as they attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son. It came days after Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in court and mentioned infidelity in her plea. She also claimed that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Soon, everybody from director Parthiban to Vijay’s bodyguard seemed to have an opinion, with the actor’s friend, Sriman, even applauding a theory that they might be friends.
While Vijay said nothing about Trisha, he broke the silence about his divorce at a TVK rally and said, “There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen.” Sangeeta revealed in her petition that Vijay has been emotionally withdrawn since 2021.
Vijay’s political aspirations
As this comes as Vijay is gearing up to contest in the Tamil Nadu elections via his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. The actor faced a string of setbacks in the recent past when a stampede broke out at one of his rallies in Karur last year and left people dead. His last film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit screens this Pongal but is stuck in certification with the CBFC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.