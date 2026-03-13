When Trisha Krishnan spoke about broken engagement, not wanting divorce: ‘Marriage is secondary, want to fall in love’

Trisha had announced her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian on Twitter on January 9, 2015. Announcing that a private ceremony would take place on January 23 that year, she wrote, “To my fans n friends from d media, I will be getting engaged to Varun on the 23 of Jan in a very private ceremony between our families.” She also appealed to fans not to speculate about her future in the film industry, writing, “I have no intentions of quitting films. In fact will be signing two new films soon and looking forward to four of my releases in 2015.”

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are all anybody seems to be able to talk about since his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, and the two have since seemingly made their relationship official by attending a wedding reception together. Amid this, old clips of Trisha discussing her broken engagement, divorce and marriage have resurfaced, with an unverified quote also doing the rounds.

While it is unknown when they broke off the engagement, Trisha confirmed in May 2015 that she was single, writing, “Amused by d hazaar (1000) speculations doin d rounds, Let it rest people. Happy, single n thankful.”

Now, numerous reports, some crediting OnManorama, some stating just an interview, claim she spoke about her broken engagement and said, “The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement. I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won’t move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath.”

What Trisha Krishnan actually said about marriage and divorce While HT could not verify these claims, the quote seems in contrast to Trisha's interview with iDream Tamil in 2016, when she said, “When something like my engagement makes headlines, sometimes it saddens me. Because I really wish I could talk about it. People make up stories. I don’t think it’s worth my going on Twitter and saying, this is not true. Nobody really knows what happened. I chose not to talk about it, purely out of respect for the other person. It’s not fair to drag someone down with you. People must respect one’s privacy in matters like these.”

She also spoke to IndiaGlitz Tamil the same year and stated that she’d rather find love than be stuck in an unhappy marriage. “I want to feel, is this the person I can live with for the rest of my life. Because I don’t believe in divorce. I know tons of married couples around me who are in it for all the wrong reasons. They are extremely unhappy; they’re in it for children, for adults. I don’t want to be in a marriage like that. I’d rather wait and do it when it’s with the right person. If it doesn’t happen, I’m okay with that also. I don’t think it’s unfortunate. I want to fall in love, I want to meet someone. Marriage is secondary, but I definitely want to meet my companion. I want to meet someone I can share life with,” she had said.

Vijay and Trisha recently made news after Sangeeta alleged in her divorce plea that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after the news broke, the duo attended a wedding reception together in Chennai. Vijay and Trisha have acted together in Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023).