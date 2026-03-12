‘What a demigod feeling’: Priyanka Chopra says debut film with Vijay at 18 skewed her perception of fame
On a podcast, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her debut film Thamizhan with Vijay and how hundreds of fans would turn up to watch him dance.
Actor Priyanka Chopra is on a promotional run to promote her Prime Video film, The Bluff. On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the actor recalled her debut in cinema at 18 with Tamizhan. The film, which starred Vijay in the lead, skewed her perception of fame, she says, given how popular the Tamil star is.
Priyanka Chopra on her debut skewing perception of fame
Priyanka recalled debuting in the Tamil film industry in 2002 and said, “It was a movie called Thamizhan in the Tamil language in India. I had to phonetically learn the language; it’s impossible to learn a new language. It was my first exposure to a little bit of fame. My co-actor, Vijay, is extremely popular. I remember we used to land up on set, and there used to be hundreds of people just standing there to watch him while he was dancing and doing his thing.”
She then added that she knew nothing of what happened behind the scenes, and it took a while for her to understand the fame is a byproduct of work. “It was my first movie, and I had no idea what happened behind the scenes. I just remember feeling what a demigod feeling that must be. My 18-year-old self was like, is that what this means? I think my relationship with what this job was was skewed because I thought it’s about the fame. It’s only when I started doing it that I realised that fame is the byproduct of the job. It isn’t the job. And that’s when I became really fun,” said Priyanka.
In 2025, Priyanka starred in Heads of State and played a cameo in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. She kicked this year off with The Bluff. She is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also has Judgment Day lined up for release.
Vijay in the news
As for Vijay, he was last seen in the 2024 film The GOAT in dual roles, but the actor has been in the news for his personal life and political ambitions. He plans to quit films and contest the Tamil Nadu elections under his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. He also made news when his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after the news leaked, Vijay went to a wedding reception in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.